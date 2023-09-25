Yogi govt intensifies efforts to ensure nutrition for TB patients in UP

"While taking numerous TB medicines, the patient needs nutritious food for support", Dr Hashim said. The monitoring of the ‘Nikshay Nutrition Scheme’ by the State Government is benefitting TB patients, said a government spokesman.

Lucknow, Sep 25 In a bid to provide essential nutritional support to malnourished TB patients, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has intensified efforts under the Central Government's Nikshay Nutrition Scheme.

The scheme aims at protecting tuberculosis patients from malnutrition by providing them with nutritious food and make the state TB free by 2025.

A total of Rs 2.78 lakhs has been provided to TB patients from January 1 to September 17 this year under the Nikshay Nutrition Scheme. Presently, over 4.16 lakh TB patients are undergoing TB treatment in Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Zia Hashim, Head of Pulmonary Department of SGPGI said that nutrition is very important for TB patients because they are already weak because of the disease.

In addition to medication, individuals afflicted with TB are receiving nutritious meals, community support, and encouragement. These crucial factors have contributed to their recovery from tuberculosis, and as a result, they are supporting the Yogi government's initiative as TB champions, he further added.

Preeti Yadav, Dietician of SGPGI, says that TB patients not only have to cope with their disease, but also have to overcome the hurdle of malnutrition. Therefore, along with medicines, a nutritious diet is very important. People suffering from malnutrition are more likely to get TB. There are cases of patients who have maintained adequate nutritional levels that helped in the recovery process.

In a trial conducted on more than 10,000 family members, nutritional support resulted in a remarkable reduction of all types of TB by 40 per cent and infectious TB by about 50 per cent in the family members of patients with pulmonary TB.

