Yogi govt to raise Divyang pension

Lucknow, Dec 4 Uttar Pradesh government has decided to raise the pensions given to specially-abled people under the government's Divyang pension scheme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per month.

UP minister (independent charge) for the department of empowerment of persons with disability, Narendra Kumar Kashyap, said that all possible efforts are being made by the government for employment, education and overall development of specially-abled students.

The minister said that "Earlier, only Rs 300 was given to specially-abled people per month to meet their expenses, which was increased by the government to Rs 500 in April 2017 and was further raised to Rs 1,000 in December 2021. To provide more support to differently-abled people, this amount will soon be increased to Rs 1,500 per month."

Meanwhile, a private food delivery company has distributed motorised tricycles to the differently-abled students and offered food delivery jobs to graduate and postgraduate students.

"We were asked by our respective institutions to fill out a form if we were interested in working as food delivery boys. I am extremely happy to not only get the motorised tricycle, but also job," said Ravi Kumar, a specially-abled BA student from Kanpur.

