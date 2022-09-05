Yogi orders probe into Lucknow hotel fire
By IANS | Published: September 5, 2022 11:42 AM 2022-09-05T11:42:03+5:30 2022-09-05T11:50:07+5:30
Lucknow, Sep 5 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered a joint probe by the Divisional Commissioner and police Commissioner of Lucknow into the hotel fire incident.
The injured will be given proper and free treatment, he added.
A major fire broke out in the Levana hotel in Hazratganj area of the state capital this morning.
More than 20 persons have been shifted to a hospital in an unconscious state, sources said.
