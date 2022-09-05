Yogi orders probe into Lucknow hotel fire

By IANS | Published: September 5, 2022 11:42 AM 2022-09-05T11:42:03+5:30 2022-09-05T11:50:07+5:30

Lucknow, Sep 5 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered a joint probe by the Divisional ...

Yogi orders probe into Lucknow hotel fire | Yogi orders probe into Lucknow hotel fire

Yogi orders probe into Lucknow hotel fire

Next

Lucknow, Sep 5 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered a joint probe by the Divisional Commissioner and police Commissioner of Lucknow into the hotel fire incident.

The injured will be given proper and free treatment, he added.

A major fire broke out in the Levana hotel in Hazratganj area of the state capital this morning.

More than 20 persons have been shifted to a hospital in an unconscious state, sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Ajay bisht Uttar pradesh mayawati Northwest madhya pradesh & Adityanath yogi People of uttar pradesh Rajasthan united Adityanath jogi New uttar pradesh