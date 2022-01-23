Yogi slams Congress, SP, BSP, says they didn't help common people during COVID crisis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday slammed the opposition parties for not helping people during the time of coronavirus crisis and asked the voters not to elect these parties which did not come forward to help them.

"During Corona crisis, Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party were missing. Only central and state government or workers of Bharatiya Janata Party were working to save the lives of each and every person. If they were not your partner in times of crisis, then how can you choose them as your partner at the time of the election?" said Yogi Adityanath.

UP CM made these comments while interacting with a gathering of intellectuals in Ghaziabad.

During the interaction UP CM also unleashed a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his promise of free electricity.

"Before 2017, there was no electricity. We need to ask those promising 300 units of free electricity how they will distribute electricity for free when there was no electricity during their tenure," said Adityanath.

The Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had promised that if his party is voted to power in 2022 assembly polls, the SP government would give 300 units of free power to all households in UP every month and free electricity to farmers for irrigation.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

