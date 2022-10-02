Yogi to hold roadshows abroad for investors' summit

Lucknow, Oct 2 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the 'Invest in Brand UP campaign' aimed at attracting entrepreneurs from across the world to capitalise the business potential in the state which is "scripting and powering New India".

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister is scheduled to travel to at least four countries in November to lead the UP Global Investor Summit 2023 road shows.

As per the tentative programme, Yogi Adityanath will travel to Russia, the US, Mauritius and Thailand.

The road shows will pass through 21 cities across 19 countries via nine routes, ahead of the Global Investors' Summit.

The tentative itinerary indicates that the chief minister may lead the road show in New York on November 10 while his road show in Bangkok is proposed to take place on November 16. The proposed dates for Moscow and Port Louis (Mauritius) are November 22 and 29 respectively.

The chief minister is expected to be accompanied by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra besides officials selected by him from his secretariat and Invest UP.

For all international roadshows, the strength of the team is likely to be around 10, but may add or drop one or two depending on the need.

Industries and infrastructure development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi will cover countries of Sweden, Belgium and Germany and hold road shows in Munich (November 23) Brussels (November 25) and Stockholm (November 28).

Both the deputy CMs (the UK, France and Netherlands) and (the US, Canada and Brazil), finance minister (Singapore and Australia), textile minister (Russia), tourism minister (Mauritius and South Africa) and agriculture minister (Israel) are also scheduled to hold road shows.

The focus sectors being targeted include electronics, manufacturing, retail, automobile, EV manufacturing, defence, textile, agro and food processing and transport among others.

