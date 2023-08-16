Yogi's model of economic development discussed in JNU after book launch

New Delhi, 16 August The book titled ‘Yogi at One Trillion Drive: Accelerating UP to a Trillion Dollar Economy’ edited by Prof Punam Kumari was released in JNU on Wednesday.

The book is about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his model of economic development in his state.

“The book was written keeping the economy of Uttar Pradesh at the center, in which the one trillion dollar mega-campaign of the state has been closely examined,” Prof Kumari said.

The Chief Guest and Minister in the Government of India General V.K Singh said that the successful Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has set a target of making the state a trillion-dollar economy.

“For this, the state government has implemented strict law and order along with structural reforms and innovations in communication, transport, which has created a safe environment in the state,” he said.

He said that the country is on a strong path under the leadership of Modi ji and Yogi ji, where concrete work is being done through various schemes for the poor.

“UP will cross the target of one trillion economy under the leadership of CM Yogi,” V.K Singh said.

President, IGNCA and Padam Ram Bahadur Rai said that not only Uttar Pradesh but the entire nation is encouraged by the stable government focusing on ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ in the coming years.

He said improving the quality of life of the people of Uttar Pradesh under his leadership. The book is a good record of these policies and practices.

Punam Kumari, convenor of the program and editor of the book said that the book was originally written in English titled 'Yogi at One Trillion Drive: Accelerating UP to a Trillion Dollar Economy' and it has been translated in Hindi as well.

She emphasised that it’s the first book of its kind based on the long-term goals of the state and the first program of its kind based on the works of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in JNU and Delhi.

Conducting such a program in Delhi, especially in JNU itself signifies the beginning of a new era in India. Keeping in mind meaning in the center, the book provides the basis for the concept of Ram Rajya.

Prof. Balram Pani, Dean of Colleges, Delhi University, JNU Rector, Prof. Dipendra Nath Das and Sanjeev Nishttal, Director of Ace Attenci Research Centre, Bangalore were there including many academician and educationist.

Sanjeev Nishttal, introduced the audience at various tenets of the book. He added that the book not only minutely assesses different aspects of economic development (product to market, import-export, tourism-transport, investment etc.) but also emphasizes on importance and scope of green energy towards micro and small-scale industries, human resources and environment and so on.

Prof. Dipendra Nath Das said that once Uttar Pradesh was called ‘Bimaru State’ whereas the state holds immense possibilities of development in terms of natural and human resources. Making efficient use of these resources, this research book highlights Yogi's Adityanath resolve for overall and inclusive economic development of the state.

Prof. Balram Pani added saying that the success of any work is achieved only by coordination of imagination, emotion, planning and meditation and Modi ji and Yogi ji are exemplary examples.

The program on Yogi was witnessed with great enthusiasm among the audience to listen to the speakers and the auditorium was packed with students and professors from JNU, Jamia and DU.

