Yoon to address nation on deadly stampede in Itaewon at 9:45 a.m.
By IANS | Published: October 30, 2022 06:39 AM 2022-10-30T06:39:04+5:30 2022-10-30T06:50:07+5:30
Seoul, Oct 30 President Yoon Suk-yeol will address the nation on the deadly stampede in Itaewon at 9:45 a.m., his office said on Sunday.
At least 149 people were killed in the stampede during Halloween festivities late Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported.
