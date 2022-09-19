Yoon's approval rating edges up for 2nd consecutive week

Seoul, Sep 19 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating increased for the second consecutive week due to in part of the government's efforts on improving the economy and people's livelihoods, a new poll showed on Monday.

In the poll of 2,015 voters conducted by Realmeter from September 13-16, 34.4 per cent positively assessed Yoon's handling of state affairs, up 1.8 percentage points from the previous poll, while 63.2 per cent gave a negative assessment, down 1.4 percentage points, reports Yonhap News Agency.

This marks the second consecutive week his approval rating rose in a Realmeter poll.

"Public support for Yoon appears to have become stable as he focused on bettering the economy and people's livelihoods while staying away from political issues," a senior analyst at Realmeter said.

The President's future approval rating could change according to results he brings on pending issues, including the bio and semiconductor industry, currency swap with the United States and forced labour issue with Japan, from his three-nation trip this week, the analyst added.

Yoon left for London on Sunday to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, kicking off a three-nation trip that will include his first address to the UN General Assembly, and summits with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In terms of party favourability, Yoon's People Power Party garnered support of 38.3 per cent, up 3.1 percentage points from the previous week, and the main opposition Democratic Party received support of 46.2 per cent, down 2.2 percentage points over the same period.

