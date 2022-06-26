Youth outfits of Kerala full of drunkards, says Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, June 26 Kerala Minister for Local Bodies and Excise and senior leader of the CPI-M, M.V. Govindan has said that most of the youths working in student and youth organisations of Kerala are either drunkards or use drugs and other narcotic substances regularly.

He said that most of the youths who spearhead anti-drugs and anti-liquor campaigns are themselves addicted to these.

The minister was speaking at a function here on Sunday after addressing the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

He said that a strong awareness campaign is required to prevent the youth of the state and added that several youths who are involved in anti-drug and anti-liquor campaigns are themselves addicted to these substances.

The Minister said that he did not expect these young people to participate in the campaign against alcohol and drugs. He said, "The trend of alcoholism is declining in Kerala but the number of alcoholics in youth and student organisations is on the rise."

He said that when awareness programmes were conducted by the Excise Department with the youth organisations, it was found that most of the youths who belong to these organisations were hooked to alcohol and drugs.

Govindan came out strongly against drug menace in the state and said drugs worth Rs 1,500 crore was seized in the state. He said that the people of the state need to be more vigilant against the abuse of alcohol and drugs so that the menace can be brought to a halt.

