Youth should seize the wealth of opportunities and make Goa proud: CM

Panaji, May 30 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday that the state offers a wealth of educational and cultural opportunities, which every young person should seize to make the state proud.

Sawant was speaking at a programme organised to present the Gomant Vibhushan award to two distinguished artistes on the occasion of Goa's Statehood Day.

Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar was honoured for his exceptional contributions in the field of folk art for the year 2019-20, while Prabhakar Janardan Karekar was recognised for his contributions to Indian classical music for the year 2021-22.

"Goa offers a wealth of educational and cultural opportunities, which every young person should seize to make the state proud. The government will provide full support in developing the state, its culture, traditions, and individuals," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of nurturing the new generation's talents and fostering progress in all fields.

"Recognising and celebrating the art and accomplishments of individuals is the objective in presenting the Gomant Vibhushan Award," he said.

Sawant also inaugurated a photo exhibition and released books that shed light on the remarkable lives of Khedekar and Karekar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor