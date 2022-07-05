YouTuber arrest: Trinamool's Moitra advises politicians to ignore bad language

Kolkata, July 5 Youtuber and vlogger Roddur Roy, who was arrested recently by Kolkata Police for posting a video message on social media where he used unparliamentary language against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday found indirect support from Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Mahua Moitra.

Participating in a conclave here, the Trinamool MP said that politic should ignore those using bad language against them.

"There is a strong line between criticism and inciting violence. However, if somebody is using bad language that we may not like, as political leaders, we should let it go," she said sharing her opinion about the arrest of Roy.

Incidentally, on Monday, while participating in the interactive session of the same conclave, Banerjee denied knowing any details of the arrest of the YouTuber.

This is not the first time Moitra stood in contrast with her party's view or that the Chief Minister. After the recent rape and murder of a minor girl in Hanskhali of Nadia district, the Chief Minister, in a public meeting, gave a love angle twist in the case. On the very next day, after meeting the family members of the victim, Moitra refuted the love angle on legal grounds and said that consensual sex with a minor is rape as per law and a crime.

"As a party MP, all I want to say is that I am totally against such incidents. I cannot speak for others. But I will not tolerate such things," she said.

