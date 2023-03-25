Y.S. Sharmila slams BJP over Rahul's disqualification from LS

Hyderabad, March 25 YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila has condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

In a statement on Saturday, Sharmila termed the action against Rahul Gandhi as 'unfortunate and undemocratic' while describing it as a 'biased and bizarre' decision.

Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has set out on her independent political journey in Telangana, and has been targeting the BRS government in the state. Thus far she has stayed away from commenting on the BJP which has been upping the ante against the ruling party in Telangana.

On Saturday, Sharmila accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of resorting to the 'unilateral and cruel step' to settle political scores with the Congress party.

She pointed out that the disqualification was done despite there being a 30-day window for Rahul Gandhi to present his case.

"Constitutional rights should always be placed above political interests. What BJP has unleashed today put a scar on the democratic spirit of the country," she said.

Sharmila said that all political parties must come together to condemn such autocratic acts.



