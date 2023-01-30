YSRCP deceiving women in name of welfare schemes, says TDP leader Nara Lokesh

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday asked whether Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government is implementing the welfare schemes, like Amma Vodi, old-age pension and pension for widows as promised.

On the third day of his pada yatra 'Yuva Galam', TDP leader interacted with people on his way and all of them complained that they were not getting any of the welfare schemes.

"Bharathi Reddy, the wife of the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, promised to the people that the Amma Vodi scheme will be given to all the children. Is it being implemented?" he asked.

TDP National General Secretary also asked the State Government whether the pension scheme for all those who have completed 45 years of age as promised is being extended to the beneficiaries.

"When CM, before the elections said that he will increase everything. People thought that the welfare schemes will be extended to more beneficiaries but the Government is increasing all taxes," he said, in a sarcastic way.

Lokesh said that CM Reddy-led government has deceived even women in the name of the Disha Act. "Except for two-wheelers which are seen in the name of Disha, the Act is not in force," he added.

The TDP leader promised to reduce the tax burden on the common man once his party is back in power and promised that a perfect plan of action will be designed to bring down the prices of essential commodities too.

Lokesh also alleged that atrocities against women are on the rise because of the behaviour of the ruling party leaders, and said that better results can be achieved by bringing changes in society rather than laws and punishments.

Later, interacting with farmers at Gundusettipalle in the Kuppam Assembly segment, Nara Lokesh pointed out that during the TDP regime, a 50 per cent subsidy was provided to purchase animals while the Scheduled Castes (SCs) were given a 70 per cent subsidy.

"But now there is no subsidy and on top of it, the ruling party has deceived the dairy farmers by not fulfilling the promise that Rs 4 as a bonus will be paid to them for every litre of milk," he said.

He said, "Chandrababu Naidu, as the chief minister of the State, encouraged the dairy farming by extending all benefits, including subsidies wherever possible. The YSRCP Government completely damaged the cooperative dairy system and the Chittoor and Ongole Dairies were handed over to Amul company."

Lokesh also visited the Sunday market at Shanthipuram and spoke to the shop owners. The marketmen wanted a separate land to be allotted for the Sunday market.

The TDP general secretary also expressed displeasure on the fact that Santhipuram does not have a proper drinking water facility as the NTR Sujala Plants were closed after the YSRCP came to power.

The villagers of Babunagar also raised their issues. The villagers complained that they do not have proper road facilities as the damaged ways were not repaired in the recent past.

