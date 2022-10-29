YSRCP leaders have no moral right to talk about Rayalaseema development: senior TDP leader Amarnath Reddy

Former minister and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Amarnath Reddy, on Saturday said that the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, especially Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, do not have any "moral right" to talk about the development of the state's Rayalaseema region.

"Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, who was once representative of the Rayalaseema region, should recollect his statements when he was in the opposition," senior TDP leader Amarnath Reddy told reporters here, questioning what the 49 YSRCP MLAs from Rayalaseema have done for the region's development.

When NT Rama Rao was chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, he laid the foundation for projects like the Telugu Ganga, the Galer-Nagari and the Handi-Neeva besides taking various measures to take the region forward, he said.

The YSRCP leaders do not have any commitment on the Rayalaseema region except that they do not want Amaravati to be the state's capital, Amarnath Reddy continued.

He further said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy who claims to be very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not even get a clearance for the forest lands for the Galer-Nagari project. "Not even a single rupee was spent till now for the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator scheme,"he added.

Adding further, the former minister alleged that Jagan Reddy has not even answered the Green Tribunal's questions on Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme and pointed out that the state has no rights on river Krishna and Godavari.

Amarnath Reddy has sought an apology from CM Jagan Reddy for leaving all the rights to the Centre on both the Krishna and the Godavari rivers.

He further alleged that no unit has been inaugurated in Rayalaseema since the YSRCP came to power.

"Not even the compound wall has been constructed for the Kadapa steel plant and even the compensation amount has not been paid till now for the displaced farmers who have sacrificed their lands for the steel plant," he added.

Amarnath Reddy further stated that the highest taxpayer, the Amara Raja Batteries company, is under constant threats and Minister Peddireddy should feel ashamed to state that Rayalaseema need not be the part of the capital.

Talking further, former minister alleged that Karunakara Reddy and Peddireddy were mobilising the crowd for the Rayalaseema meetings by issuing threats to them. The YSRCP leaders are doing great injustice to the people of Rayalaseema, he felt.

With the aforesaid, Amarnath Reddy put forth a conditioning demand that either the party leaders immediately take steps to Rayalaseema's development ot all 49 of them (YSRCP) quit the party posts.

( With inputs from ANI )

