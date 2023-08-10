YSRCP MLA Karunakar Reddy takes oath as TTD Chairman

Tirupati, Aug 10 YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Tirupati, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Thursday took oath as the 53rd Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board, which manages the affairs of Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

He was administered oath in front of the presiding deity by TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

Before reaching Tirumala, the Tirupati MLA offered prayers in the temple of folk goddess Tataiahgunta Gangamma, who is considered as the sister of Lord Venkateswara.

Later, he reached Sapthagiri Gopradakshina Mandiram located near Alipiri and offered Gopuja.

After reaching Tirumala, following the temple tradition, he visited the Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple and later reached Tirumala temple through Vaikuntham Queue Complex.

After taking oath inside the temple, he offered prayers, along with the members of his family. Later at Ranganayakula Mandapam, he was rendered Vedasirvachanam by Vedic Pundits.

Ministers Ambati Rambabu, R.K. Roja, Chandragiri MLA Bhaskar Reddy, Chittoor legislator Srinivasulu and others were present.

Later, Karunakar Reddy told reporters that he is committed towards giving top most priority to the common devotees and will take forward the glory of Sri Venkateswara across the globe through a wide range of Dharmic activities.

He thanked the Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy for appointing him as the TTD Board Chairman. "I whole-heartedly thank Lord Venkateswara who blessed me twice to be the chief of the world-renowned Hindu religious institution," said the MLA, who had earlier held this position from 2006 to 2008.

