Zelensky, Macron discuss France's support for Ukraine over phone

Kiev, March 18 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss France's support for Ukraine.

"Discussed the support for Ukrain in the fight against Russian aggression, especially in the defense sphere," Zelensky tweeted.

According to him, during the talks, a special emphasis was put on the continuation of peaceful dialogue aimed at ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We must strengthen the anti-war coalition," Zelensky said.

