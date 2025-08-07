24 Citizens From Pune’s Manchar Safe After Being Stranded in Uttarkashi Cloudburst

Many parts of Uttarakhand are affected with sever rainfall , resulting in landslide and road blockage. After cloudburst in Dharali many people got stranded in the flash flood. 24 tourists from Pune's Ambegaon were stuck in the natural disaster. Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday seek Help from CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for safety of tourist. There was an atmosphere of concern among their relatives as they could not be contacted. However, on Wednesday (August 6) evening, some of the tourists were contacted and the relatives breathed a sigh of relief when they heard that everyone was safe.

According to the information received, all these tourists are classmates of the 10th batch of 1990 from Shri Bhairavnath Vidyalaya. They had left for Uttarakhand for tourism on August 1. After staying at Barkot, on August 5, they went to Gangotri via Uttarkashi for darshan. Due to the cloudburst, the power supply in the area was disrupted and the telecommunication system collapsed, and contact with them was lost. Due to this, there was uncertainty about their safety for some time.

After contacting the Uttarakhand administration, Govind Shinde, the provincial officer of Manchar, got information that all the 24 tourists were safe. Also, former state cooperation minister and Ambegaon MLA Dilip Walse Patil directly contacted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and requested for help. He said that efforts are underway to bring back the tourists safely in constant coordination with the Uttarakhand administration and disaster management system.

According to the preliminary information provided by the Uttarakhand Disaster Management Department, all the pilgrims in the Gangotri area are safe. Communication was impossible for some time due to the disruption of power and communication facilities due to the cloudburst, but the administration has clarified that the situation is now under control. It is hoped that these tourists will soon return safely to Maharashtra with the help of the local administration.

Names of the stranded tourists:

Mangal Gadge, Ashok Kisan Bhor, Leela Rokde, Manik Dhore, Maruti Shinde, Samruddhi Jangam, Satish Mangde, Leela Jangam, Purushottam, Sangeeta Walunj, Gahininath Shinde, Arun Satkar, Vitthal Khedkar, Sunita Dhore, Nitin Jadhav, Bapu Thembekar, Savita Kale, Ashok Temkar, Mangal Bhegade, Tukaram Gawde, Manda Vayaal, Ujjwala Pingale, Manda Ghadge, Janabai Pawale.

Meanwhile, relatives and villagers are continuously in touch with the administration and the situation is being closely monitored. All efforts are being made for the safe return of these tourists with the cooperation of the local administration.