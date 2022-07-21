Pune: As soon as the Shinde-Fadnavis government assumed office, the works of about thirteen and a half thousand crores in the district planning framework of the state were suspended. Out of which works worth four hundred crores in Pune district were included. However, only 26 of the 1031 works have been suspended due to the commencement order of the sanctioned works, as well as the completion of the works in advance. These works were completed in time due to the Hundred Days program implemented by Zilla Parishad last year.

There were a total of 1031 such works of the Zilla Parishad before the adjournment order was passed. All the works in it were given administrative approval. 1026 works were given technical approval and work order was given for 1005 works. Commencement orders for only 26 works are pending. The Zilla Parishad was not affected by this decision as the Zilla Parishad completed the work in time.

These works were completed in time due to the 100 days program implemented by Zilla Parishad last year. There were a total of 1 thousand 31 works. All the works in it were given administrative approval. So, after giving technical approval to 1 thousand 26 works, 1 thousand 5 works were also ordered to start. Among these works, Panchayat Committees have 19 administrative building works, 11 residential buildings under Rural Development Programme, road-bridge group C 5 works, road-bridge group D 6 works, group B 149 works, group A 40 works, rural roads 763 works, and Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. The proceedings of issuing the commencement order for 12 works of Smriti Matoshree Gram Panchayat buildings have been completed even before the stay order.