7.5 Lakhs has stolen by fake stock market company in Pune

Pimpri: An incident took place where Rs 7.5 lakh was swindled by pretending to be a stock market company. A case has been registered in this regard at Chinchwad police station on Thursday (Dec. 5). Prakash Rangrao Patil (age 49, resident of Walhekarwadi, Chinchwad) has lodged a complaint at Chinchwad Police Station.

According to police, the accused pretended to be a stock market company. The plaintiff and his friends were forced to pay fraudulently. According to the complaint, the plaintiff and his friends have been defrauded of Rs 7 lakh 55 thousand on the Steady app.

Over the last few days, investing money in the stock market to make a good profit, has exposed many types of fraud. Therefore, the police has appealed to take care of this.