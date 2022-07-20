90 percent of potholes in Pune city filled?

Pune: In the last three days, the Municipal Corporation filled many potholes for which the workers were working three shifts. 50 tons of gravel, 50 drums of emulsion were used for this. The municipal commissioner is claiming that 90 percent of potholes in the city have been filled by saying that 1 thousand 260 cold mix bags have been used. But the reality is completely opposite.



The municipal administration while giving information to the media is showing how much work they are doing every day. However, except for the Jungli Maharaj Road, the situation is dire elsewhere. Punekar is raising the question that when are you going to see the picture of other parts of the city as an administrator and commissioner.

The road department is complaining about potholes filling on the meager information received in the office; But who will pay attention to Savitribai Phule Pune University Road, every road coming to the city, and suburban roads? The question is bothering the citizens whether that road is in their portfolio or not.



Municipal Corporation used so much asphalt and filled so many potholes. This claim has now started to be discussed on social media as well. Which is the first substance that dissolves in monsoon, salt or sugar? The answer to this is neither, but it has been derisively spoken of as asphalt used by the municipality. If the municipality takes a little notice of this and improves the roads, the people of Pune will be satisfied that the administrator rule has worked.