ACB Pune Investigates Disproportionate Assets of Ex-MPCB Director Dilip Khedkar

Following a formal complaint from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Pune, a detailed report on the property holdings of Dilip Khedkar, father of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, was submitted to the department in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Dilip Khedkar, who served as the Director of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) until his retirement in 2020, is accused of amassing disproportionate assets during his tenure. The complaint, lodged by the ACB Pune, is supported by evidence that suggests Khedkar illegally accumulated properties at multiple locations.

The ACB's investigation into Khedkar's assets during his time with the MPCB has now reached Mumbai, where authorities will review the findings and decide on further actions. The case highlights ongoing scrutiny of alleged corruption within the ranks of government officials and underscores the ACB's role in addressing such grievances