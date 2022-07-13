Accident: Container hits ST on Pune-Bangalore National Highway

Satara: A container hit an ST on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway. Fortunately, however, none of the passengers on the ST were injured. A case has been registered against the container driver at Satara taluka police station. The accident happened yesterday, Tuesday.

According to the police, ST driver Vinay Krishnaji Thorat (age 45, resident of Balkwade, Tal. Tasgaon, Dist. Sangli) had taken ST from Sangli to Pune. The container hit the ST from behind as it was carrying the ST on the growth fork. This caused the glass of the ST to shatter and damage the right side.

Container driver Ashpak Bashir Bakapur (resident of Hubli, Dharwad district, Karnataka state) has been booked by the police for negligently driving and damaging the ST.