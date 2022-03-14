Ajit Pawar in Pune: Ajit Pawar stop his interaction with activists when Ajan started in the mosque

Pune: The term of Pune Municipal Corporation is coming to an end today. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had arrived in Pune yesterday for the inauguration of development works in the city. At this time, the inauguration of the development work done by the corporators was seen almost all day long. At this time, the action taken by Ajit Pawar in the program of Deputy Chief Minister is being discussed everywhere.

Ajit Pawar, Minister of State Aditi Tatkare, MLA Sunil Tingre, and others were present at the groundbreaking of Oxygen Park at Kharadi yesterday. While Ajit Pawar was interacting with the activists, the call to prayer started from a nearby mosque. Ajit Pawar stopped his speech in the middle when the call to prayer came from the mosque. He continued his speech after Ajaan. His action is currently being discussed.

'Elections can happen anytime'

During his visit to Pune, Ajit Pawar gave a lot of information about the upcoming elections. Due to cancellation of OBC reservation, the state government has taken over the right to form wards by law so that elections do not take place. The current ward structure has been canceled, now the election is said to have been postponed for at least 6 months. However, it cannot be said that the elections were held six months ago. In the next few days, sudden elections may be announced in a month, said Ajit Pawar.

'Don't blame us again'

Apart from this, Ajit Pawar put an end to the discussions onward formation. In the last few days, there has been talk of a two-member ward structure in the state. In this regard, he said, there is no point in discussing that Ward 2 will be a member. The ward structure will have only three members. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Don't blame me again. "Otherwise, we have been deceived," Pawar said.