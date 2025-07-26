Ajit Pawar in Pune: Maharashtra Deputy CM Reaches Hinjewadi IT Park Early in Morning for Inspection (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducted an inspection of Hinjewadi IT Park and surrounding areas, including Maan and Marunji, on Saturday morning, July 26. He reviewed unauthorised constructions and encroachments over drains. During the inspection, when officials informed Pawar that some people were obstructing ongoing development work, he firmly instructed them to file cases under Section 353 of the IPC against such individuals. He even said, “If I myself come in the way, apply 353 on me.”

While interacting with Ganesh Jambhulkar, the Sarpanch of Hinjewadi, Ajit Pawar expressed frustration. He said, “IT parks are leaving Maharashtra for Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Why didn’t you all act earlier? I’m here at 6 a.m. because people are not doing their job. Everyone wants their way; but development cannot happen like this.”

Ajit Pawar in Hinjewadi IT Park

Pune, Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducts an early morning inspection of Hinjewadi IT Park and surrounding areas including Maan and Marunji



He reviewed unauthorized constructions and encroachments over drains pic.twitter.com/NwdgFOJ7lz — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2025

Ajit Pawar had previously visited Hinjewadi and instructed the Metro and PMRDA administrations to make urgent improvements. He returned today to check on the implementation of those directives and was clearly unhappy with the pace of progress.