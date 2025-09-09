Alandi Tragedy: 12-Year-Boy Dies By Drowning During Ganesh Immersion, Body Recovered After Night-Long Search

Pune: In a tragic incident, a twelve-year-boy drowned in a lake near Alandi when he went for Ganesh immersion. According to information, on Monday (8th) at around 6:30 pm, some students of Brahmachaitanya Multipurpose Warkari Education Institute on Alandi Vadgaon Road had gone to the lake near Sai Garden Mangal Office for Ganesh immersion. At this time, Pawan Dnyaneshwar Yede (aged 12) drowned in the lake due to the unpredictable water level.

The locals immediately informed the Alandi police station. Upon receiving information about the incident, officers and employees of the Alandi Municipal Council Fire Department as well as lifeguards from the Alankapuri Emergency Team rushed to the spot. A search operation was carried out till late at night. However, the search operation was hampered due to heavy mud and darkness.

After this, the Alandi police called the PDRF team. The personnel started searching in the lake with the help of necessary equipment. The body was successfully recovered at around 11:45 am. The body has been taken to Alandi Rural Hospital for further investigation, and officials from Alandi Police Station are conducting further investigations.