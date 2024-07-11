All You Need To Know About Probationary IAS Pooja Khedkar Controversy, Pune Traffic Branch Issues Notice to Khedkar

Trainee IAS Officer Dr. Pooja Khedkar has been embroiled in controversy following allegations that she used a red beacon on her private Audi car and occupied the office of Pune District Additional Collector Ajay More in his absence, removing his nameplate and disposing of office furniture. Images of Khedkar’s Audi displaying a Maharashtra Government board with a red beacon went viral, sparking widespread criticism. Subsequently, she was transferred to Washim district as a supernumerary assistant collector until July 30, 2025. Initially appointed as a Probation Assistant District Collector in Pune District, questions have arisen regarding her deployment in her hometown of Pune.

In the latest development, Pune City Police visited Pooja Khedkar’s residence in Aundh, Pune, where her family members declined to open the door. Pune traffic police have now issued a notice to Khedkar under section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act for using a Maharashtra Government sticker and red beacon on her private vehicle. Additionally, there are pending traffic violation charges against her Audi bearing registration number MH 12 AR 7000. She has been summoned to bring the vehicle to Chaturshringi Police Station for further investigation.

Also Read: Pune IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar First Reaction as She's Transferred to Washim Amid 'Audi With Beacon' Controversy (Watch Video)

Pooja Khedkar comes from a family with a bureaucratic background; her father, retired IAS Deelip Khedekar, also contested Lok Sabha elections under Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi from Ahmednagar constituency. In the UPSC Exam 2022, Pooja Khedkar secured the 821st rank. Questions have been raised about her selection as an IAS officer under the OBC quota, as her rank was significantly lower than the last selected OBC candidate, who secured the 434th rank in the same year. Allegations include discrepancies in her claim of multiple disabilities during the selection process, which were reportedly not asserted during her 2019 exam attempt. Despite her claim of mental illness and visual impairment, Pooja Khedkar underwent multiple medical examinations at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, failing the tests on six occasions.

RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter, highlighting discrepancies such as the alleged falsification of disability certificates and the obtaining of a non-creamy layer certificate for OBC status despite substantial family wealth and assets.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athavale, has echoed these sentiments, calling for a CBI investigation to ascertain whether Pooja Khedkar misused reservation benefits.

Ramdas Athavale emphasized, “If Pooja Khedkar has exploited reservation provisions, strict action should be taken against those responsible. The CBI should conduct a thorough investigation into this matter.”