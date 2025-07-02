Animal Cruelty In Pune: Woman Caught on Camera Slamming Pet Cat On Floor in Baner, Complaint Registered

In a disturbing incident of animal cruelty in Pune, a woman was seen throwing her pet in the corridor of a society. This heinous incident took place in Pune's Baner area where she was caught on camera while doing this. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media and created a concern about safety of pet animals. After a disturbing video surfaced and was highlighted by a woman, Nitesh Khare from the Society for Animal Safety took swift action and registered a case. However, when Khare contacted the woman, she responded with verbal abuse and spoke to him in an extremely rude manner.

Khare later posted the video on Instagram, along with a caption that read: "Trigger Warning: Animal Abuse. A pet cat was brutally beaten and thrown into a corridor by a student from Chhattisgarh currently living in Pune with her partner. Thanks to swift police intervention, we were able to detain the individuals involved and make them realize the gravity of their actions. The cat is now safe and will soon be placed in a loving foster home. A non-cognizable (NC) complaint has been filed. For the safety of the woman and to protect her career aspirations, all identities have been kept confidential." In video woman's live-in partner later on apologised for the incident and assured that this will never happen again.

Similar incident took place in Mumbai's Malad West, Where a resident allegedly threw a pet cat from the ninth floor of a building, leading to the animal's agonizing death. The heartbreaking incident, captured on the society's CCTV cameras, prompted the cat's owner to file a complaint against their neighbor at the Malwani Police Station. Police have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

CCTV footage from the society revealed that Qasim Sayyed, a resident of Flat No. 901, picked up Kaalu, who was standing on a shoe rack outside his home, and threw her down from the window. Samshi took the CCTV footage on her mobile phone and approached the police station to file a complaint. Speaking to Mid-day, Shamshi said, “We had been taking care of Kalu since her birth. On the evening of June 5, she stepped out like always, but moments later, we found her injured. Despite efforts to save her, she died due to multiple injuries.”