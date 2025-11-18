Army Wives Share Stories of Strength at AWWA’s “ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025” in Pune

The Southern Star Army Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) held its latest edition of “ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025” in Pune, featuring personal accounts from eight army wives who spoke about their experiences and challenges within military life.

ASMITA, an AWWA initiative, is designed to highlight the roles and contributions of army spouses. This year’s event included sessions with Padma Shri awardee and para-athlete Dr Deepa Malik and Mitti Café founder Alina Alam. Senior veterans and civilian guests were also present.

Participants recounted issues such as frequent relocations, rebuilding life after loss, and balancing personal goals with family responsibilities. According to AWWA’s Regional President Komal Seth, the event aims to build confidence, support networks, and recognition for army families.

The programme concluded with AWWA reiterating its focus on welfare and community-building among army spouses.