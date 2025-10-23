Army’s ASCEND 2025 Seminar Stresses Credibility and Preparedness in Information Age

Pune: The Indian Army’s Southern Command organised a two-day seminar titled ASCEND 2025 – Aligning Strategic Communication for Enduring Narrative Dominance at RSAMI, Pune, on October 10 and 11. The event focused on strengthening India’s strategic communication framework and discussed the growing role of information management in national security.

Delivering the keynote address, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, said that strategic communication has become a key component of national security and should be rooted in truth, values and credible actions. He said the information domain has emerged as an important aspect of national power and that aligning communication with national intent helps build credibility and resilience.

The seminar included a fireside chat between National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) Chairman Alok Joshi and defence analyst Nitin Gokhale. Joshi called for a whole-of-government approach and a national roadmap to enhance communication preparedness, while Gokhale underlined the need for skilled communicators, quicker response systems and data-based tools to counter misinformation.

Panel discussions chaired by former R&AW Chief Vikram Sood and Lt Gen Gautam Moorthy (Retd) explored topics such as countering misinformation, managing hostile propaganda and the use of new technologies like artificial intelligence and data analytics. Dr Mayank Sharma, Financial Advisor (Defence Services), presented a paper on the economic dimensions of strategic communication.

Organised in collaboration with the Pune International Centre (PIC) and the Centre for Advanced Studies in Current & Strategic Affairs (CASA), the seminar brought together participants from the defence, media, policy and academic fields. The discussions emphasised the need to integrate communication awareness and cognitive preparedness into leadership and strategic planning.