Arun Jagtap, Veteran Leader and Father of MLA Sangram Jagtap, Passes Away In Pune

Former MLA Arun Balbhimrao Jagtap (age 67) passed away early this morning. He was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on April 5 after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Despite battling for his life for nearly a month, he breathed his last today at dawn. He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. He was the father of Ahilyanagar City MLA Sangram Jagtap.

Arun Jagtap began his political journey as the President of the Youth Congress. He was later elected as a municipal corporator and went on to serve as the President of the then Ahmednagar Municipality for five consecutive years. He was elected twice to the Legislative Council, although he faced defeat twice when contesting from the Ahmednagar City Assembly constituency. Later, he returned as a municipal corporator and played a pivotal role in making his son, Sangram Jagtap, the mayor. He also served as a director of the District Cooperative Bank.

Jagtap held the position of president of the Ayurveda Shastra Mandal for many years and made significant contributions to the field of sports as the president of the District Cricket Association. He had a keen interest in horse riding, new vehicles, agriculture, industry, and the hotel business. During Manohar Joshi’s tenure as Chief Minister, he briefly joined the Shiv Sena but returned to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) within six months and continued his political journey. He also served as the working president of the District Congress Committee.

His son Sangram Jagtap has been elected three consecutive times as the MLA from Ahilyanagar City constituency, while his other son, Sachin Jagtap, serves as a member of the Zilla Parishad. Arunaka Jagtap was also related by marriage to MLAs Shivajirao Kardile and Bhanudas Kotkar.

The funeral will take place today at 4 PM at the Amardham crematorium in Ahilyanagar. Before the cremation, his mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Bhavaninagar for public homage.