Ashadhi Wari 2025: Bull Goes Wild Near Pune's Diveghat During Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's Palkhi Procession (Watch Video)

Warkari's are heading towards Pandharpur carrying Palkhi and chanting lord Vitthal's name in their mouth Ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi. On Sunday (June 22), which marked the auspicious occasion of Senior Krishna Yogini Ekadashi, the Palkhi procession of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's Palkhi successfully crossed the challenging Dive Ghat, one of the most difficult stretches on the Wari route. Accompanied by lakhs of Vaishnav devotees, the journey across Dive Ghat took nearly two hours. After completing the steep climb, the Palkhi reached Saswad by evening, where devotees gathered in large numbers to welcome the procession. Earlier in the day, after departing from Pune, Mauli's Palkhi halted for a brief rest at Vadkinala around 2 PM before continuing toward Saswad. During their journey an unexpected incident took place in Dive Ghat, when bull got wild.

As Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's palanquin was crossing Dive Ghat, a sudden commotion occurred. The crowd that had gathered at the resting place caused a bull to run wild. This unexpected incident led the Warkaris and citizens present to scatter in panic. Fortunately, no one was injured. A video of the event has since gone viral and is being widely discussed on social media.

Meanwhile, Mauli's chariot had begun its ascent along the path of Dive Ghat—considered the most challenging stage of the journey on Sunday. Beautifully adorned pairs of bullocks were harnessed to the chariot. The weather was cloudy, with a strong breeze and a slight chill in the air, offering relief from the usual heat. As there was no rainfall throughout the day, Mauli's devotees remained dry.

Despite the long and demanding climb, the Warkaris of the Dindi procession continued their journey with unwavering devotion. They sang various Padas, Abhangs, Bharuds, and Gaulanis, filling the air with spiritual energy. A unique spirit and enthusiasm radiated through the procession, inspiring everyone present.