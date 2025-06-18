Ashadhi Wari 2025: Devotees Flock to Dehu for Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s Palkhi Sohala

Dehu near Pune's pimpri-chinchwad is full of devotes from across the Maharashtra as the city is ready to welcome the procession ceremony of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj on the occasion of Ashadhi Wari. The Dindi (palanquin) of Warkaris have arrived in the city. In order to avoid any chaos the administration has made extensive preparations for the safety of the devotees and the Warkaris along with the facilities. Today on June 18 Santa Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will be leaving from Dehu to meet lord Vithhal in Pandharpur. Warkari's are enjoying the environment filled Gyandev Tukaram verses sung by devotees.

The Vitthal-Rukmini temple, along with the Bhagirathimata temple in Yelawadi, Vitthalnagar, and the Chincholi area, are adorned with flowers and bustling with devotees experiencing a convergence of devotion, faith, and service in Dehu. Ceremony chief Dilip Maharaj More announced that all dindis participating in the palanquin procession will adhere to disciplined rules. He also noted that the chariot's generator, electrical system, greasing, and brake system have been newly installed or inspected, and the police traffic department, in conjunction with the RTO, has completed the passing and inspection.

To ensure smooth power supply, Mahavitaran has taken necessary precautions, while towers have been erected throughout the city and fitted with lamps, and floodlights have been installed on the footpaths. Vaibhav Maharaj More and Ganesh Maharaj More reported that volunteers from the Nagar Panchayat and Swayam Sevak Sanstha are diligently cleaning the temple grounds. Sansthan president Jalindar Maharaj More, along with palanquin ceremony chiefs Vaibhav Maharaj More and Ganesh Maharaj More, trustees Umesh Maharaj More, Laxman Maharaj More, and Vikram Singh Maharaj More, were present on the occasion.

Transportation and Darshan:

Designated parking is available. PMPML and ST buses provide access to Alandi, Manpa Bhavan, Nigdi, and Dehu Road. Metal detectors are in place at all entrances for Darshan. Planned routes ensure orderly Darshan queues.