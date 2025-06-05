Ashadhi Wari 2025: MSRTC to Deploy 700 Buses From 14 Pune Depots for Devotees Travelling to Pandharpur

Pandharpur wari will begin from Ashad month of Hindu calander and the devotees participating in the Ashadhi Wari from Pune to Pandharpur has been steadily increasing over the past few years. To manage the travel of these devotes the Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to operate 700 buses. These buses will be deployed from 14 depots under the Pune division, with the services commencing several days ahead of the Ashadhi Yatra, which falls on July 6 this year. Out of the total 700 buses, 350 will be sourced directly from the Pune division.

While the other 350 buses have been ordered from Mumbai region and Vidarbha. Therefore, this year, the Warkaris going to Pandharpur by ST Corporation buses will not face a shortage of ST buses. The ST administration said that this year, more trains will be run by ST compared to the trains in the last three-four years. The number of buses running from Swargate, Shivajinagar along with all 14 depots in Pune district will be more.

Book in a group, ST will come to the village

The Transport Corporation has provided the facility of group booking for Warkaris. If a group of 40 people from the same village book a group, the bus will be left from their village. ST will go to the village to pick these people up. Moreover, after the darshan, Pandharpur will drop them back to their village from there. Due to this, ST has provided the facility of going to Pandharpur directly from home to Pandharpur. The ST administration has appealed to take advantage of this facility.

This is the plan for Wari

- Buses running in Pune division - 350

- Buses ordered from outside division - 350

- Total buses to be launched in Pandharpur - 700

- Buses launched on Ashadhi last year - 558