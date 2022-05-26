Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ACB) arrested for taking bribe

Pimpri: A assistant police inspector demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for post-mortem notes and other documents. The Bribery Prevention Department has arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Vitthal Ambaji Shinge (57) of Chinchwad Police Station while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. The operation was carried out at Valhekarwadi police station on Wednesday.

According to the Bribery Prevention Department, the complainant wanted a complaint against his brother at the Chinchwad police station. Vitthal Ambaji Shinge demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 to provide documents of the complainant. A compromise was then reached between the complainant and the horns. After the compromise, Shinge demanded Rs 25,000. While accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, the Bribery Prevention Department took action on Wednesday.

Pune unit police inspector Shriram Shinde is investigating the incident. The action was taken by the Pune Bribery Prevention Department under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bansode and Additional Superintendent of Police Suraj Gurav.

Government officials, if a public servant demands a bribe, call the Bribery Prevention Department Pune, Helpline Toll Free No. 1064, Anti-Corruption Bureau Pune, 020-26122134, 26122134, 26050423, WhatsApp No. Pune 78753333.