Baramati Tragedy: Minor Boy Kills Classmate Outside College In Pune

A shocking incident has come to light from the Baramati area of Pune where a 17-year-old college student was allegedly stabbed to death at the Tuljaram Chaturchand College gate in Baramati Taluka in Pune district. As per the police, a minor dispute between the deceased and the accused has led to the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Arthav Pol (age 17). Arthav Pol was studying in class 12th at Tuljaram Chaturchand (TC) College. According to the information given by the police, a group of students gathered at the TC College gate when an argument broke out between the juvenile accused who studies in the same class as the deceased Arthav over the rash bike riding incident that occurred almost a month ago.

The deceased and accused threatened each other in a verbal spat however the juvenile accused allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Arthav Pol in the stomach. The accused fled while Arthav lay in a pool of blood at the college gate.

The onlookers rushed Arthav to Silver Jubilee Hospital in Baramati where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The incident has created a seance of terror in Baramati while the police have detained a minor accused and further probe is underway.