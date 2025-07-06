Big Twist in Pune Rape Case: Threatening Message Was Allegedly Added by Victim in Consensual Selfie

Authorities now affirm that the selfie taken on the complainant's phone was taken with mutual consent, days after they disclosed that the culprit in the rape case of a Pune techie was not a delivery executive but rather someone she had known for around a year. A 25-year-old was taken into custody in Pune Kondhwa on suspicion of raping a 22-year-old woman. According to the first reports, the man had allegedly raped the woman after forcing his way into her flat while pretending as a delivery executive and spraying her face with a chemical.

On Friday, however, the police made it clear that the suspect was someone the victim had known for a year and not a random delivery guy. According to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, no spray was used in this case, and there is no forced entry. The suspect was then freed and given a notice requesting his cooperation in the inquiry. "The woman acknowledged that she had known the suspect for more than a year during the more than hour-long interrogation of the two," Kumar added.

The woman said in her complaint that the man had assaulted her after putting a chemical on her face while posing as a package delivery person. One of the most important pieces of evidence was a threatening message that said, "I will come again," and a selfie that the woman took with the man on her phone. The Pune Police Commissioner, however, stated that the selfie was taken "with mutual consent" and that when the man left, the woman modified and put the threatening message on her phone.

“As per the woman’s complaint, although she had invited the man to her house, she was uncomfortable over how things progressed and decided to approach the police,” Kumar added, indicating that the rape aspect was being investigated. The complainant is currently attending counselling sessions with professionals designated by the police, the senior police officer added. The reason for the woman's behaviour is yet unknown, but it is being investigated, he said.