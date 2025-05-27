“Biskut Ki Kurum Kurum Ki Awaaz”: Manager’s Hilarious Message to Pune Employee During Online Meeting Goes Viral

A woman from Pune shared a light-hearted moment from her office life that quickly went viral on social media. Dhimahi Jain posted about an amusing incident with her manager during a virtual work meeting, drawing laughs from many corporate employees online. Jain was attending a regular online meeting with her company when she decided to enjoy some biscuits. Believing her microphone was off, she began snacking. Moments later, she received a message from her manager that read, "Dhimahi, please mute yourself, biskut ki kurum kurum ki awaazein aa rahi hai."

today I couldn’t control myself and started snacking on my fav cookies during a work call, thinking mic mei kya hi awaz aaegi..



and this is how my manager reacted pic.twitter.com/yQoQ4SEAUP — Dhimahi Jain (@Dhimahi11) May 26, 2025

Jain shared the screenshot of the message on her X account with the caption, “Today I couldn’t control myself and started snacking on my fav cookies during a work call, thinking mic mei kya hi awaz aaegi and this is how my manager reacted.” The post quickly gained attention and amused many social media users.

Users commented with their own jokes and stories. One wrote, “One should never control themselves when it comes to snacking.” Another said, “Sath mein chai hoti to suruppp surupp ki awaaz bhi aati.” Some shared pictures of snacks they had during meetings, making the post even more entertaining.