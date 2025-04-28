Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: Third Accused Suraj Gosavi Sent to Police Custody Till May 2

Pune, Maharashtra (April 28, 2025): Suraj Gosavi, the third accused in the Bopdev Ghat gang rape case, was remanded to five days of police custody by a local court on Sunday. Gosavi had been absconding for over six and a half months before his arrest by Walchandnagar police from the Akluj ST stand area on Saturday afternoon. According to the reports, during the court proceedings, the police informed that Gosavi’s physical examination would be conducted. They also said that his blood, nail, and hair samples would be collected for DNA testing. Investigators are probing whether Gosavi received any assistance or shelter while evading arrest.

Gosavi is one of three men accused in the gang rape of a 20-year-old event management student on Bopdev Ghat on October 3, 2024. Two other accused, Chandrakumar Raviprasad Kanaujia, 20, and Shoaib alias Akhtar Babu Shaikh, were arrested earlier. A chargesheet was filed against the arrested duo in December 2024.

The incident occurred on October 3, 2024, when a college student and her friend visited the Table Point area at Bopdev Ghat. According to the police, Gosavi, along with Chandrashekhar Raviprasad Kanojia, 20, and Akhtar Ali Sheikh, 28, allegedly assaulted the duo, threatened them with a Koyta, robbed them, and gang-raped the woman. Following the incident, Pune Police Crime Branch arrested Sheikh and Kanojia. However, Gosavi managed to escape, prompting a sustained search operation which led to his eventual arrest on Saturday.