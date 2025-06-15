Bridge Over Indrayani River Near Pune Collapses; Several Tourists Feared Drowned (Watch Video)

A bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in the rural area of Pune’s Kundmala, with reports suggesting that 25 to 30 tourists may have been swept away. The collapse happened on a Sunday, a day when the spot typically sees a high influx of visitors, many of whom were reportedly on the bridge when it suddenly gave way.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | A bridge collapsed on the Indrayani River, near Kundamala village, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police station. 10 to 15 people feared trapped. 5 to 6 people have been rescued. More details awaited: Pimpri Chinchwad Police https://t.co/CiYAnNDiySpic.twitter.com/g0jm7QE9Xv — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

The region had been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to a sharp rise in the Indrayani River’s water level. The old pedestrian bridge, commonly used by tourists and pilgrims visiting Kundmala—a site known for its naturally carved rock formations—could not withstand the pressure and gave way without warning. Following the collapse, local residents, police forces, and disaster response teams rushed to the site and began extensive rescue operations. Authorities are working urgently to locate and save those feared to have been carried away by the river's strong current. The bridge, believed to be several decades old, had long served as a key crossing point in the area but may have been structurally weakened over time, particularly under the strain of recent floods.

