Case filed against builder for cheating flat buyer in Pune

During the purchase of a flat, by changing the map shown in the purchase deed and building in the area shown for the garden, without giving possession of the flat, a case of fraud for Rs 1.03 crore has been registered against Rohan Builders Director Suhas Lunkad, along with Milind Lunkad, Sanjay Lunkad, Deepak Bhatewara, Mayur Patil, Rajeev Gambhir, Prashant Gadhave, two women, and an unidentified painter.



In this case, a 41-year-old woman has filed a fraud and molestation charge. A case has been lodged at Hinjewadi Police Station under IPC sections 420, 421, 403, 406, 405, 409, 426, 441, 464, 467, 468, 471, 354, 354 A, 34.



According to the police, the complainant woman and her husband currently reside in Singapore. She received a call from the Rohan Builders office while looking for a property online. In 2018, the complainant completed the purchase of three BHK flats. She obtained a home loan from SBI for this purpose. She had paid for the same apartment in instalments. Rohan Builders notified her through email in April 2019 that the unit was ready for possession and that the rest should be paid within seven days. She then transferred the funds from the bank to the builder's account.



When the woman came to India and went to the actual site, she discovered a different building than the one on the map attached to her agreement. When she attempted to obtain information, she was given vague answers. She went to the Municipal Corporation to have the original document checked. As a result, the area depicted on the map after the purchase is not the garden area, but rather a new building. She found that the accused had created a fictitious map to defraud the court and had placed it in the agreement document.

When she was questioned about it, the officer threatened her, saying that Rohan Builder is a big name and her lawyer can't do anything wrong. Another flat that the complainant woman had reserved was also ransacked. An unknown individual stopped her on the road and threatened her after she went to make a complaint with the police. According to the complaint, she was molested by touching her body.