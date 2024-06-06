Celebrations in Pune: NCP-SCP Workers Await Arrival of MP Supriya Sule with Dhols and Festivities (Watch Video)

A wave of enthusiasm and celebration swept through the city of Pune as NCP-SCP Workers gathered to welcome their revered leader, Member of Parliament Supriya Sule with dhols after her historic win Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024. Supriya Sule on Tuesday retained her Baramati Lok Sabha seat by more than 1.55 lakh votes. Sule triumphed over her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and a political debutante, in the battle that had become the most high-profile contest in Maharashtra. Sule polled 7,32,312 votes while Sunetra Pawar garnered 5,73,979 votes.

For Ajit Pawar, his wife's defeat would be a major setback. His son Parth Pawar had lost as the candidate of the undivided NCP from the Maval constituency in the 2019 general elections. Both factions did not leave any stone unturned as Sharad Pawar himself reached out to voters, while Ajit Pawar held numerous public meetings. Speaking to reporters after it became clear that she was winning, Ms Sule thanked the people of her constituency. "I am thankful to the people of Baramati.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP-SCP workers celebrate in Pune as they await the arrival of party MP Supriya Sule to the city. pic.twitter.com/0hxTpLkqoo — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

After the victory, our collective responsibilities have increased. Let bygones be bygones. Whatever happened during the elections did not befit Maharashtra's politics and it should be avoided in the upcoming state elections, and for that we will take utmost precaution," she said. It was everyone's responsibility to uphold the 'aan, baan, shaan' (honour, pride and prestige) and culture of Maharashtra during elections, Ms Sule said, adding, "We upheld that tradition in these elections and will continue to uphold it in the upcoming elections." The workers who stood by her father in this critical phase were the party's real strength, she said.Sharad Pawar said he was not expecting any other result in Baramati as he was associated with the constituency for the last 60 years. "Whether I campaign or not, I know the mentality of the common voters here, as they take the right call," Mr Pawar said

