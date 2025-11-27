Civil–Military Fusion Training Capsule 2025: Strengthening Synergy Between the Indian Army and MPSC Officers

Pune 27 NOV 2025: In recognition of the evolving security paradigm and the need for seamless coordination between Civil Administration and the Armed Forces, Shivneri Brigade under the aegis of Southern command, in collaboration with YASHDA (Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration) has undertaken training of probationers of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). It is a second Civil–Military Fusion Training Capsule under the aegis of Southern Command.

A week-long program brings together 144 probationers (108 male and 36 female) and Army personnel to enhance synergy, institutionalise cooperation, foster mutual understanding and enhance interoperability between two pillars of national service. With significant participation of women probationers, the program reflects India’s commitment to diversity in governance and defense collaboration.

The primary objective of this capsule is to promote interoperability, informed decision-making and collaborative readiness between Civil Authorities and the Indian Army, thereby strengthening governance and crisis response at both regional and national levels.

Participants are gaining insight into the Army’s ethos, discipline and professional philosophy, thereby understanding the critical role of the military in safeguarding national sovereignty and assisting civil authorities during emergencies. The initiative will further strengthen civil–military synergy for disaster relief, internal security, and developmental initiatives.

The Civil–Military Training Capsule 2025 is a strategic investment in India’s governance architecture & Athmanirbartha. By fostering trust, interoperability and shared responsibility, the training ensures that future Civil Servants and the Armed Forces can act as one cohesive team in safeguarding sovereignty, responding to crises and driving development. Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM GOC-in-C Southern command appreciated the efforts and mentioned that this joint initiative under Southern Command and YASHDA sets a benchmark for collaborative leadership thereby strengthening the nation’s preparedness for the challenges of tomorrow.