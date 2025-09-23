CM Devendra Fadnavis Complains About Potholes in Pune, Orders Road Repairs

Pune: Municipal administration carries out various works before the monsoon, in this, roads are repaired by filling the potholes on the city's roads. Like every year, this year too, the Municipal Corporation's road department spent crores of rupees on the roads. The road department claims to have made the roads in the city ideal. But due to heavy rainfall, potholes have appeared. City's road potholes are causing vehicle damage and recurring in previously repaired locations. While the Municipal Corporation's road department has resolved some complaints, some have been ignored. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself has addressed the issue and has instructed Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram about poor road conditions in Pune and asked them to make roads better.

‘Roz Mitra App’ has been made available for citizens to file complaints. The Road Department claims that hundreds of potholes have been filled through it so far. However, the potholes are being filled only at the place where the complaint was received. Even if potholes are seen in other places, they are being ignored. Also, the administration gives the reason that the Municipal Corporation’s hot mix plant in Yerawada has to be closed due to the wet gravel during the monsoon season, so the reason given is that there is no material available to fill the potholes. Citizens are also being affected by this.

Last week, when Fadnavis was on a tour of Pune, he had to face potholes in the road. Therefore, he complained directly to Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram about the bad roads and expressed his displeasure about this work. The Chief Minister himself directly pointed out the poor condition of the city’s roads. Meanwhile, although the administration says that the road complained about by the Chief Minister is within the limits of the Pune Cantonment Board, the officers and engineers of the Road Department have been shocked. Meanwhile, the Commissioner has confirmed the news that the Chief Minister has complained about the potholes on the roads.