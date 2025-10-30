Cyber Fraud in Pune: Man Loses Rs 11 Lakh to Fake 'Pregnancy Job' Advertisement

Pune: Social media cyber fraud is new form of fraud which getting momentum in recent times. In this fraud, 44-year-old contractor in Pune was duped of Rs 11 lakh by cyber criminals after being lured into a web of objectionable and fake advertisement saying 'I want a man who can make me a mother'. A case has been registered in this regard at Baner police station and Pune police have started an investigation. According to the information received, the contractor, who lives in Hadapsar area of ​​Pune, saw an advertisement on Facebook. This advertisement seemed like an easy way for the financially distressed contractor to earn money. The advertisement claimed that, "I want a child. The person who gets me pregnant within three months will be given Rs 25 lakh. In addition, he will get a car and a share in the house. I don't care whether he is educated or not, or from any caste."

The contractor contacted the number given in the advertisement. The person in front of him told him that he was an assistant of a company called 'Pregnant Job'. He also told the woman that it was necessary to register with the company before getting her pregnant. The fraudsters started demanding money from this contractor in the name of various charges. The fraudsters also extorted money in the name of GST, TDS and processing charges etc. He made more than 100 small and big transactions between the first week of September and October 23. All these payments were made through UPI and IMPS transfers. He transferred a total of Rs 11 lakh.

When the contractor started asking questions after the work was not done despite paying, the fraudsters blocked him. After that, the contractor realized that he had been cheated. He immediately registered a case at Baner police station. The police are investigating the matter further. Police appealed to citizens not to fall prey to such misleading and offensive advertisements on social media and to immediately report any suspicious offers on the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or at www.cybercrime.gov.in.