Dahi Handi 2024: Pune Police Impose Ban on Laser Lights for Krishna Janmashtami Celebration

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has announced a ban on the use of laser devices during the city's Dahi Handi celebrations. Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, is a vibrant and joyous festival across India. Pune, known for its lively celebrations, elevates this occasion with elaborate decorations, traditional rituals, and exciting Dahi Handi competitions.

In light of recent decisions to ban laser beam lights during Ganeshotsav, this restriction will now be applied to Dahi Handi festivities. The use of laser lights in Dahi Handi has become widespread in recent years, raising concerns among citizens. Many hope that the new rule will be strictly enforced by the authorities.

Pune's Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, has announced a prohibition on laser lights for Janmashtami celebrations in the city. With Dahi Handi set for August 27, banners promoting various events are already visible throughout Pune, showcasing loudspeakers and lights as major attractions. This situation prompts questions about the effectiveness of police enforcement. Although the police have previously limited the number of loudspeakers allowed during religious processions, including Dahi Handi, these regulations have often been disregarded. Commissioner Kumar has emphasized the importance of following the new rules during the festivities.

