Daund Tragedy: Mother and Son Die After Being Hit by Speeding Four-Wheeler Near Pune-Solapur Highway

Pune, Daund: In a tragic accident, mother and son walking on the service road adjacent to the Pune-Solapur highway, died after getting hit by a speeding four-wheeler. According to the information given by police, this accident occurred at around 12:30 pm.

Deceased Rupabai Sitaram Sawant (38) and her son, Sangram Sitaram Sawant, residents of Khadki, Ta. Daund got hit by speeding vehicle heading towards Pune. The impact of accident was so severe that they got seriously injured and later succumbed to injuries. The impact caused by accident was so strong that nearby citizens ran. After accident driver fled from the scene and a search operation is currently on.

On October 10, 2025, Ganesh Yadvarao Divekar (45) died and Pratap Kantilal Sable was seriously injured in a road accident on the Pune–Solapur National Highway near Chaufula, Daund taluka. The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. near Boripardhi village. Sable was taken to a private hospital.

According to the reports, Divekar and Sable were travelling toward Solapur in an Ertiga car when a speeding bus coming from the opposite direction crossed the divider and hit their vehicle head-on. The bus, driven by Ahmed Afsar Patel of Kapalapur in Bidar district of Karnataka, was reportedly moving at high speed and violating traffic rules.