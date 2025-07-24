Deep Griha Society Celebrates its Golden Jubilee with Enthusiasm

Inspired by the guiding words of Sane Guruji, “The only religion is to offer love to the world,” Deep Griha Society has been tirelessly dedicated to social service through various initiatives since 1975. This year, the organization has completed fifty years of impactful work. To mark this significant milestone, Golden Jubilee celebrations were held on 5th July 2025 and 12th July 2025 at Mahatma Phule Sanskrutik Bhavan, Fatimanagar, Wanwadi, Pune.

Deep Griha Society was founded by Dr. Neela Onawale and Reverend Bhaskar Onawale, with a one room clinic. What began with a seed of fulfilling basic healthcare needs has today flourished into a wide-reaching tree that covers education, access to healthcare and livelihood skills training initiatives.

Mr. Jatin Shah, Director, Engineering at a global financial services firm, was kind enough to accept our invitation to be the Chief Guest. In attendance along with office bearers, current and former staff, were CSR representatives, partner organisations, participants, community members and wellwishers.

The Secretary, Mr Ashish James spoke about the journey of the founders, ex-volunteer spoke about their experience and Deep Griha Society’s Director, Ms. Ashlesha Onawale, shared the inspiring journey of the organization’s five decades, shedding light on its future direction and goals. Coordinators of various projects also briefed the audience about their work. Participants showcased their diverse talents through cultural performances, captivating everyone present.

A unique feature of the program was that along with the masters of the ceremony, who spoke in English and Marathi, a sign language interpreter ensured that the words reached everyone present and watching online, underlining the spirit of inclusivity embraced by the organisation. The organisation emphasized its commitment to leveraging the many stories that make Deep Griha, inspiring the younger generation, and driving broader social transformation in the years ahead.

Deep Griha Society’s Golden Jubilee is not just a celebration of a successful journey but also a source of renewed energy and inspiration for the path forward.

For more information about Deep Griha Society’s work, please visit: www.deepgriha.org