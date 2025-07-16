Dipak Tilak Passes Away: Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s Great-Grandson And Kesari Editor, Dies at 78

Dipak Tilak, the great-grandson of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and the trustee editor of Marathi newspaper Kesari, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, July 16, at his residence in Pune. He was 78. He died of age-related ailments.

Tilak is survived by a son, a daughter, and grandchildren. His mortal remains have been kept for public homage at the iconic Tilakwada between 8 am and 11 am on Wednesday. The last rites will be carried out at the Vaikunth crematorium around noon.

Besides serving as the trustee editor of Kesari, a newspaper started by Lokmanya Tilak in 1881, he also briefly served as the vice-chancellor at Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth in Pune. Tilak was widely respected in academic and journalistic circles for upholding the legacy of the nationalist thinker and social reformer Lokmanya Tilak.