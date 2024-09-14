Dog Attack in Pune: Kid Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs in Chakan, CCTV Footage Emerges (Watch Video)

A four-to-five-year-old kid was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Kadachiwadi, Chakan. The incident, which occurred while the child was walking down the street, was captured on CCTV and has gone viral on social media.

Heart-wrenching news has come to light from Kadachiwadi village of Chakan area near Pune in Maharashtra where a group of stray dogs attacked a child who was seriously injured. #pune#dogattackpic.twitter.com/PURNsL0VeU — saheer shaikh (@sahirshaikh777) September 14, 2024

The footage shows one dog approaching and pushing the child, followed by another dog that directly attacks the toddler. The dogs were seen dragging the child by his diaper. Local residents intervened promptly, preventing what could have been a fatal outcome.

A woman who heard the commotion rushed out of her house to chase the dogs away. Other citizens soon joined in to help rescue the child from the aggressive pack.

This incident has intensified concerns about the increasing stray dog population in Pune. There are growing calls for stricter measures to manage the stray dog issue in the city. Authorities have also urged parents to remain vigilant and supervise their children while they are outside.