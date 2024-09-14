Dog Attack in Pune: Young Boy and 88-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured in Separate Incidents

Heart-wrenching news has come to light from Kadachiwadi village of Chakan area near Pune in where a group of stray dogs attacked a small child who was seriously injured and was admitted to a private hospital.

According to the information received, the minor boy was playing on the side of the road when a group of stray dogs attacked him injuring his hand and neck.

The family members of the child rushed to save the minor after hearing the cry of the child, the video of the dog attack which occurred on September 08 was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area and is doing rounds on the internet.

In another incident, an 88-year-old senior citizen lady residing near Dattawadi Police Station was bitten by stray dogs near her house. The lady was seriously injured in the attack while her hand was bleeding due to the dog attack. The locals alleged that safety issues concerning stray dogs are on the rise in the Dattawadi area. The residents stated that they had informed the Pune Municipal Corporation authorities at regular intervals however no action has been taken yet.